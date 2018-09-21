SoonCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00 (SOON)

SoonCoin (CURRENCY:SOON) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One SoonCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SoonCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. SoonCoin has a total market cap of $37,166.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of SoonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SoonCoin Coin Profile

SoonCoin (CRYPTO:SOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2014. SoonCoin’s total supply is 12,462,620 coins. SoonCoin’s official website is www.sooncoin.com . SoonCoin’s official Twitter account is @sooncoin

Buying and Selling SoonCoin

SoonCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

