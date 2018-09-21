Solitario Zinc (XPL) Given a $1.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) received a $1.00 price objective from analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Buy recommendation and our $1.00 per share price target. Our valuation remains based on the firm’s interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project, which we value at $35 million. Notably, this exceeds the current market capitalization of the company.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.81.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in Peru and Alaska. Its principal mineral property assets are the 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in Peru; and the 50% interest in the Lik zinc deposit located in Alaska.

