Snovio (SNOV) Price Tops $0.0036

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Snovio token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Snovio has a market cap of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snovio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00278049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00153166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.06427885 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.