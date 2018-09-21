Smead Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,298 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $64,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 232,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 13.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 367,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 86,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $257.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,230 shares of company stock worth $29,054,690. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

