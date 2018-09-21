Smartsheet (SMAR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

SMAR opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Smartsheet has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $33.98.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

