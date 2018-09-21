SLM Corp (SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.28 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.52.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 163,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,767. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. SLM has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 22,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $246,017.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,052.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,397,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,942 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of SLM by 408.2% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 37,605,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205,408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in shares of SLM by 18.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 850,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 53.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.