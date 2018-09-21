SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 12,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,120.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,051,920.00.

NYSE:SITE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.06. 6,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,676. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $55.61 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

