Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,945 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,711,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,094,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,187,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $91,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077 shares of company stock valued at $205,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

