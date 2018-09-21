Sirius XM (SIRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Macquarie restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research note published on Thursday. Macquarie currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.78.

SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 380,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404,230. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $2,991,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,988,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,315,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,422 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 382.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,895,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 817.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 135.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,508,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,709 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

