Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 536,382 shares.The stock last traded at $18.09 and had previously closed at $18.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 2,879,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,804,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after buying an additional 1,082,031 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,191,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after buying an additional 975,330 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,743,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,246,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

