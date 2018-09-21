Shire (SHPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

SHPG stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shire has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $180.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.21. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Shire’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Shire will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHPG. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Shire in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Shire in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Shire by 226.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shire in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shire in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

