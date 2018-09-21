Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Receives GBX 967 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 967 ($12.60).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.20) to GBX 1,015 ($13.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shaftesbury to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 1,019 ($13.27) to GBX 1,028 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price objective (down from GBX 1,040 ($13.55)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 923 ($12.02) per share, with a total value of £18,460 ($24,045.85).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 923 ($12.02). 1,171,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.74).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.