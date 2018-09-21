Severn Trent (SVT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,029

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 2,044 ($26.62) to GBX 2,029 ($26.43) in a report published on Monday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.52) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, September 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,080 ($27.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,130 ($27.75) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,184.33 ($28.45).

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 1,872.50 ($24.39) on Monday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 1,664 ($21.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,575 ($33.54).

In related news, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 20,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($24.62), for a total value of £382,611.60 ($498,386.87).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

