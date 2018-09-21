Sether (SETH) Price Tops $0.11

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Sether has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $109,519.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sether has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sether token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00298089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00153838 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.06292502 BTC.

Sether Token Profile

Sether’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,276,468 tokens. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sether is www.sether.io

Buying and Selling Sether

Sether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.