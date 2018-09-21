Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRB. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 2,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,726. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.61.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.31% and a negative return on equity of 256.24%. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 million. equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Pomerantz sold 32,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $294,904.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $115,659.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,926. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,766,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 270,224 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after buying an additional 859,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

