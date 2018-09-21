Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) PT Raised to $10.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRTS. initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Golin sold 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $49,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 944,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Sardano sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $46,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,579 shares of company stock valued at $237,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $152,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 141.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

