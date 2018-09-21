Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Stake Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 353,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,428,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $960,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $3,749,276. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

