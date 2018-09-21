Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,566 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,904,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amc Networks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised Amc Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Amc Networks stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $761.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.99 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 278.30% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

