Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.80. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,548,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $402,846.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,466 shares of company stock worth $10,051,609. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 17,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

