SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.87.

Shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $281.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.69 million. equities research analysts forecast that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

