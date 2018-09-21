Scorecoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (SCORE)

Scorecoin (CURRENCY:SCORE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Scorecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Scorecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scorecoin has a total market capitalization of $106,974.00 and $0.00 worth of Scorecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00900974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023472 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001440 BTC.

About Scorecoin

Scorecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2017. Scorecoin’s total supply is 41,737,500 coins. The official website for Scorecoin is scorecoin.net . Scorecoin’s official Twitter account is @ScorecoinMark

Buying and Selling Scorecoin

Scorecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

