Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.87% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $65,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,629,000 after purchasing an additional 158,577 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti set a $56.00 price target on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.09%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

