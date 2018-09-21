Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,552 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of NBT Bancorp worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday purchased 850 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,712 shares in the company, valued at $223,796.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Stagliano sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $227,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,098.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBTB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.45 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

