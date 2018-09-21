Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 170,344 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $67,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of DY opened at $85.00 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Dycom Industries to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $85.00 price target on Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

