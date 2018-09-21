Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,174.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,677,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546,029 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Graham worth $56,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC opened at $587.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.62. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $536.90 and a 1-year high of $625.45.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $2.82. The firm had revenue of $672.68 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. O’shaughnessy purchased 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $547.48 per share, with a total value of $744,572.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,298.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Graham purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $550.21 per share, with a total value of $990,378.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

