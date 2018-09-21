Schroder Investment Management Group Has $60.98 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.64% of NiSource worth $60,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NiSource by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NiSource by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

