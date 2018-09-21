Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $27.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.74) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Scholar Rock an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.85). sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

