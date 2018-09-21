SCANA Co. (SCG) Holdings Trimmed by Global X Management Co LLC

Global X Management Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in SCANA were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SCANA by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,493,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,241,000 after purchasing an additional 442,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SCANA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SCANA by 196.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SCANA by 1,477.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SCANA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

SCG opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10. SCANA Co. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.45 million. SCANA had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. SCANA’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

