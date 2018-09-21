savedroid Price Hits $0.0009 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, savedroid has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tidex and Bancor Network. savedroid has a market cap of $2.33 million and $6,002.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get savedroid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00283171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00153108 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.21 or 0.06488949 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.