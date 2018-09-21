Sapien Hits 1-Day Volume of $49,310.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Sapien token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Sapien has a market capitalization of $484,216.00 and approximately $49,310.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00278049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00153166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.06427885 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,447,912 tokens. The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

