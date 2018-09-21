Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Price Target to $27.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $34.50 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MLCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $35.10 target price (up from $34.40) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.87.

MLCO opened at $22.12 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

