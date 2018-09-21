Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,621,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,614,000 after buying an additional 465,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,524,000 after buying an additional 121,946 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 977,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,873,000 after buying an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 715,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,322,000 after buying an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,949,000 after buying an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Michael sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,735 shares of company stock worth $446,722. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

