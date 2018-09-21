SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 24.46%. sell-side analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

