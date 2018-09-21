Salzgitter (SZG) PT Set at €43.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.19 ($49.06).

Shares of ETR SZG traded up €0.61 ($0.71) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €42.17 ($49.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

