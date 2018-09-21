Safran (SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €136.00 ($158.14) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.60 ($128.60).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €88.30 ($102.67) on Wednesday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

