S P. Iv Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $190,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,030.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.20. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRZO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,014,000 after purchasing an additional 736,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 645,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,935 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,262,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,248,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

