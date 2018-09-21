Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $452,736.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $452,736.00 and approximately $550.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.38 or 0.03662350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.94 or 0.07401437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00911386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.01799198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00173775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.01884003 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00331390 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 14,320,714 coins and its circulating supply is 5,844,027 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

