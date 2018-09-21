Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ryerson reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2,278.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $419.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 3.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 17.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

