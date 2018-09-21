Ruff (RUFF) Price Tops $0.0246

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $22.89 million and $7.23 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00289310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00154330 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.06506279 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

