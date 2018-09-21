Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $20.21 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 437,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,639,000 after purchasing an additional 435,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen raised Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

