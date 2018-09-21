Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$71.00” Price Target for EQT (EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) has been given a $71.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 97,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts expect that EQT will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EQT news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in EQT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

