Rose Peabody Lynch Sells 2,500 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $143,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,788.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $58.95.

Steven Madden shares are scheduled to split on Friday, October 12th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 11th.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,201,000 after purchasing an additional 459,305 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 481,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,154 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $12,013,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

