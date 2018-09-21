Rockwell Collins (COL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rockwell Collins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Rockwell Collins stock opened at $141.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rockwell Collins has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

