Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

RCKT opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

