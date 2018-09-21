RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

