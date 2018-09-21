Rhumbline Advisers Invests $534,000 in Cision Ltd (CISN)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Cision during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cision during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cision during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cision by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cision by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CISN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cision in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cision in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cision in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cision in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

CISN opened at $16.36 on Friday. Cision Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cision had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cision Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cision news, Director Mark Ein sold 715,599 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $11,048,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

