Rhumbline Advisers Has $656,000 Stake in Workiva Inc (WK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Workiva worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Workiva Inc has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Workiva from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Workiva to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

