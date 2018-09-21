Revlon (REV) Shares Up 8.4%

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) shares shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.20. 568,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 119,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revlon in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $606.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 138,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $2,270,328.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 293,943 shares of company stock worth $5,041,229. 85.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Revlon by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Revlon by 400.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Revlon by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,683 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.