Reviewing eBay (EBAY) & QuinStreet (QNST)

eBay (NASDAQ: QNST) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay -10.05% 20.57% 6.98% QuinStreet 3.94% 12.72% 8.50%

This table compares eBay and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $9.57 billion 3.54 -$1.02 billion $1.63 21.01 QuinStreet $404.36 million 1.63 $15.93 million $0.32 42.06

QuinStreet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eBay. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for eBay and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 1 12 17 0 2.53 QuinStreet 0 0 4 0 3.00

eBay currently has a consensus target price of $45.90, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $17.55, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats QuinStreet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. The company provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services. QuinStreet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

