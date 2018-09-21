Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Shares Gap Down to $0.05

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.06, but opened at $0.05. Reshape Lifesciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 9558956 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $360,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($3.01). Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 2,397.35% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Reshape Lifesciences Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

